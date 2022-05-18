KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man and woman.

According to separate releases from the KPD, both Dalton L. Ramey, 26, and Crystal A. Carter, 45, were reported missing on May 13. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton told News Channel 11 that the two cases are unrelated.

Police described Ramey as standing 5’8″ and weighing 143 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on both arms. Carter stands 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds, according to the report, and she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo: Crystal Carter (KPD)

Photo: Dalton Ramey (KPD)

Those who reported Ramey missing revealed they have not seen him since May 6, and police noted that when Carter was reported missing on May 13, she had “not been seen or heard from for a few days.” Detectives do not have a reason to believe foul play is involved in either of the disappearances.

The KPD urges anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.