Kingsport Police searching for missing 52-year-old man with medical issues

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing man with underlying medical issues.

According to a release from KPD, Randy W. Moody, 52, was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The release says Moody has significant underlying medical issues that have caused concern for his health and welfare.

Moody is 5’2″ and weighs about 125 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a yellow shirt with black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-229-9429.