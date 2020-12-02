Kingsport police searching for 2 missing 17-year-olds in separate cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing 17-year-old juveniles in separate cases.

According to a release from KPD, Lee Troupe was reported missing on November 24 by a family member.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, but KPD says due to Lee’s age, they are making every effort to find him.

Lee is described as a Black male who is 5’11” and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The second 17-year-old sought is identified as Jenna White. She was reported missing on November 23.

Jenna is described as 5’4″ and 169 pounds. She has bright blue hair and brown eyes.

Jenna could possibly be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding either child’s location is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.