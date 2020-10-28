Kingsport police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is attempting to find a 10-year-old girl reported missing early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from KPD, Destiny Swatzell was reported missing by her mother.

Destiny was reportedly last seen at her home in the 3600 block of Watterson Street around three hours before she was reported missing.

As of Wednesday morning, no foul play is suspected and there are no suspicious circumstances, according to KPD.

The release says detectives are making every effort to find Destiny due to her age.

She is described as about 4’11” and roughly 130 pounds.

Destiny has brown hair and eyes. She may be wearing white flip-flop sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.