Kingsport Police searching for man accused of stealing credit card from pastor’s office

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are searching for a man accused of walking into a pastor’s office and stealing his credit card.

A release from the department states that an unidentified white man entered a Methodist church on Friday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., went to the pastor’s office, took the card from his wallet and left.

A short time after, according to the release, a purchase of over $400 from an area Home Depot store appeared from the card’s account.

Police shared video of the person they believe to be responsible for the theft.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.