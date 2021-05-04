Kingsport police searching for 14-year-old boy reported missing April 27

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to a release from KPD, Emmanuel Ray Bear was reported missing on April 27, 2021.

The release states that foul play is not suspected, but investigators are making every effort to find him based on his age.

Emmanuel is described as a white boy weighing 150 pounds. He is 5’6″ and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

KPD reports he could possibly be wearing black jogging pants, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black Nike slide sandals with an orange and white logo.

He was reportedly last seen in the 1000 block of Stonegate Drive.