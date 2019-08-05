Kingsport police remind people to obey new laws as students return to school

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As you make your way back to school, police agencies are reminding you to stay safe on the roads.

The Kingsport Police Department is one of several agencies that will be actively monitoring school zones and enforcing violations.

Police are encouraging people to be mindful of laws, including the new “Hands Free Tennessee” law that went into effect July 1.

It says that if you are caught with a phone in your hand while driving, the first time offense is $50, but a third time offense or higher is $150.

The Kingsport Police Department wants to remind people that if you commit an offense in a work zone or school zone, the fine for having a phone out is $200.