Kingsport police release surveillance photos of 3 suspects in unrelated cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in separate active cases.

According to a release from KPD, the first case is a shoplifting that occurred at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on East Stone Drive. A $400 backpack blower was reportedly taken during the incident.

KPD reports the second case is also a shoplifting. That incident occurred at the Walgreens on West Stone Drive when around $100 worth of merchandise was reportedly taken.

The third active case involves the theft of a wallet, the release states. KPD reports the wallet contained $1,000 in cash and was taken from the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of East Stone Drive.

Anyone with information regarding any of the suspects pictured below is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.