Kingsport police reinstate COVID-19 protocols

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is reinstating certain COVID-19 protocols in order to mitigate the spread of the virus amid a surge in new cases across the region.

The department announced that effective Monday, officers may not respond to some calls that are “extremely minor or civil in nature” unless there is a threat to public safety. Guidance will be provided over the telephone, instead.

Other protocols include:

There will be an increase in the reporting of incidents by telephone rather than an officer responding in person unless there is a current public safety issue.

Officers will be strongly encouraged to maintain safe “social distancing” from citizens whenever possible.

Officers will be strongly discouraged from entering private residences or businesses unless absolutely necessary, but rather interacting with citizens outdoors in an open air environment.

The protocols will remain in effect until there is a decline in local COVID-19 cases.

The police department said these protocols are similar to those implemented in spring 2020 due to the pandemic.