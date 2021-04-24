Kingsport Police participate in drug take-back day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement agencies around the region took part in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

The national initiative aimed to provide a safe and easy way to dispose of prescription drugs.

In Kingsport, the police department collected expired and unwanted medications outside Dobyns-Bennett High School.

“We have these drug boxes where people can keep their medications locked up out of curious hands, whether it be children or possibly even adults who might want to steal them from somebody,” Tom Patton, with the Kingsport Police Department, said. “We also have Narcan provided by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, and we’re doing on-site training for that as well.”

Volunteers from several community organizations lent a hand, passing out giveaway items and resources to help combat drug abuse.

Police said they want to keep the prescription drugs off the street and out of landfills. All of the medications collected today will be taken to a local incinerator.