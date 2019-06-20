Kingsport Police needing help locating missing 16-year-old girl

The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help in the case of a missing juvenile.

According to a release, Jenna White, 16, was reported missing about 8 p.m. June 19.

Kingsport Police said that while foul play is not suspected, all leads have been exhausted.

Since she is a minor, detectives are asking citizens to call in any information they may have about White.

White has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’4″ tall and weight about 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, royal blue sweatpants and pink socks.

Anyone who sees her or may know where she is may call KPD Criminal Investigations at (423) 229-9429.

Information can also be submitted online via the Citizen Feedback form.