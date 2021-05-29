Kingsport Police: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Pearl Lane

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man died following a single-vehicle crash on Pearl Lane near Browder Road, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

Police responded to the crash around 6 a.m.; the exact time of the crash is currently unknown.

Officers believe the driver of the gray 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Matthew Paul Chauvin, 50 years old of Bourg, Louisiana, was alone heading eastbound on Pearl Lane when for unknown reasons, it left the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

The truck came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the press release.

Chauvin died in the crash.

The KPD Traffic Unit continues to investigate this crash, and no additional details were released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information should call investigators at 423-224-2750 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by CLICKING HERE.