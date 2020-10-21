Kingsport Police: Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting woman with baseball bat over inheritance

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after Kingsport Police say he assaulted a family member with a baseball bat.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Steadman Street after receiving a call from a woman who said her brother, Bryan Hicks, had assaulted her with the bat.

When officers arrived, Hicks exited the home through the front door and approached them with his hands up saying, “I give up.”

KPD reports officers asked Hicks what was going on, to which he responded, “I hit her on the head with a bat.”

Hicks told officers that he was referring to the family member and was checked for weapons. Officers told him to sit on the curb in front of the house.

The report says the victim was found in a vehicle in the driveway beside the house and appeared to be bleeding from both sides of the head.

The woman told officers that Hicks had hit her twice on the head with the bat.

The report says the victim appeared to be in pain and in need of medical assistance. She was transported to the hospital by EMS and spoke with police there.

She reportedly said the home on Steadman Street had belonged to her deceased parents and she had been staying there with Hicks.

KPD reports she said she was collecting “several guns that were left to her by her late father” when she and Hicks began arguing. Hicks allegedly wanted her to give him two of the guns.

An argument ensued and the woman asked for one of the guns that she wanted. Hicks reportedly told her he would get it but instead grabbed a wooden baseball bat.

The victim told officers she was able to block the first swing of the bat with her arm, and officers noted she did have an abrasion and bleeding on her forearm.

Hicks allegedly swung more times, hitting her twice in the head and knocking her unconscious for a moment.

When she came to, she says she was able to fend off another attack with a kitchen chair and get to her vehicle and call 911.

Hicks told officers that he had hit her with a wooden Louisville Slugger and gave consent for officers to go into the house. Officers found blood on the kitchen floor, a chair and on the side of the cabinet.

The bat was found and collected for evidence.

A friend of the victim’s said she was aware of why she had gone to the house and had then received a text from the victim asking for help.

Hicks reportedly told investigators a similar account of the incident but said he had intended to make her leave. He said “probably in the heat of the moment I meant to hurt her.”

Hicks was charged with attempted second degree murder and domestic aggravated assault.