Kingsport police: Man arrested after police find victim laying in road after Tuesday night shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after Kingsport Police responded to a shooting on G Street.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of G Street just after 9 p.m. and found Jeremy Smallwood lying in the road with “what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.”

The release says EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers identified Tyjuan Marsh as the person who shot Smallwood and detained him.

An investigation led officers to believe that Smallwood was arguing with another unnamed person when Marsh produced a firearm and shot Smallwood.

Marsh is charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Kingsport City Jail.

He has been released after posting a $10,000 bond, according to the release.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Smallwood is still in the hospital in critical conditon.

KPD reports this is an open and active investigation.