KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who was reported missing.

Teresa “Tessa” Anderson, 69, was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 8, according to the police department.

Anderson is reportedly 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown and grey hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo on her lower right forearm.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the police department at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111.