Kingsport police looking for missing teen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police are trying to locate 16-year-old Devon Wiles, who was reported missing Saturday evening.

“While foul play is not suspected, due to his minor age, investigators are making every possible effort to locate him,” the department said in a news release.

Wiles is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs around 195 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.