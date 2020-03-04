Kingsport police looking for missing juveniles who may be with fugitive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are trying to locate two female juveniles who may in the company of a wanted man.

The Kingsport Police Department says Krysten Atkins and Stephanie Ingram, both 16 years old, may be with 33-year-old Roberto M. Horton.

The two girls were reported missing on the evening of Feb. 22 and were last seen walking in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road.

Foul play is not suspected, but detectives believe at least one of the girls may be with Horton, who is wanted on several charges, including felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and domestic assault.

KPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.