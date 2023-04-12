KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Tyler Nash Barry, 30, was reported missing Tuesday by a family member, according to the police department. He has last seen Monday at a hotel in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive.

“While there is no known reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to personal history information shared with investigators, coupled with his unexplained and out of character disappearance, he has been entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database as missing and endangered,” the police department said in a release.

Barry is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.