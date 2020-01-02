Kingsport police looking for missing 17-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

KPD says 17-year-old Asia Dukes was reported missing by a family member on December 26.

Foul play is not suspected, but authorities are concerned due to her age.

Dukes is 5’1″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans with holes in them, and snakeskin shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.