Kingsport police looking for missing 13-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.

The Kingsport Police Department says 13-year-old Emmanuel Bear was reported missing on the evening of October 26 when he left his home and never returned.

Foul play is not suspected.

He is described as 5′ tall, 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

