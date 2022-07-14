KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Aaryiana Shyye Chavarria, 12, was reported missing to the department on Wednesday. She was reportedly last seen three days prior in the 2000 block of Queensbury Court in Kingsport.

Detectives do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Chavarria is around 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111.