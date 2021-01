KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department found two large pigs running through a local neighborhood on Thursday.

According to a tweet from KPD, “two large pot-bellied pigs running loose” were located in the 2100 block of East Center Street.

K.P.D. has located two large pot-bellied pigs running loose in the 2100 block of E. Center St. in the Highland neighborhood of Kingsport. If you own these pigs, or know to whom they belong, please call 423-246-9111. Thanks! — Kingsport PD (@KingsportPD) January 14, 2021

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton says the pigs were temporarily corralled Thursday morning.

The aforementioned matter regarding the two large pot-bellied pigs has been resolved. Thanks! — Kingsport PD (@KingsportPD) January 14, 2021

The owners of the pigs were found shortly after KPD tweeted about finding them.