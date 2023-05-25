KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers began investigating an unattended death Thursday night, officials with the department say.

According to Tom Patton, public information officer with the Kingsport Police Department, officers were dispatched to Brook Street around 8 p.m. Thursday night for an unattended death investigation.

Patton said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and that no determination of foul play could be made yet.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.