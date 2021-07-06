Kingsport police investigating shots fired at Miller Village Apartments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night at Miller Village Apartments.

The Kingsport Police Department said central dispatch received multiple calls about shots fired at the apartment complex just before midnight.

Police officers and detectives responded to the scene.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe two people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.

No other details were released. The incident remains under investigation.