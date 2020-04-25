Kingsport police investigating shooting incident in Fleetwood Drive area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport patrol officers and detectives are investigating a shooting incident in the Fleetwood Drive area Saturday after a man was injured.

KPD officers and detectives responded to a “shooting incident” Saturday around 11:30 a.m., according to Public Information officer Tom Patton.

Patton reported that an adult male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what appeared to be “non-life threatening injuries.”

The incident is still under investigation and no further details were available.

