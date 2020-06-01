Kingsport police investigating restaurant burglaries

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating after two Kingsport restaurants were burglarized over the weekend.

The Kingsport Police Department says burglars targeted Sloopy’s Diner and Braeden’s BBQ — which are located next to each other on North Eastman Drive — around 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a “significant amount of cash” was stolen from Braeden’s but it appears nothing was stolen from Sloopy’s. Both restaurants were ransacked.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects who appear to be white males wearing dark clothing, hoods, face masks, and gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.