UPDATE: KPD: Suspect in custody after standoff on Lovedale Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A suspect is in custody on Friday morning after Kingsport police were engaged in a standoff that led to an evacuation.

According to KPD, police are in the process of reopening roadways and working to clear the scene.

Previous Story

Neighbors on the 500 block of Lovedale Drive were evacuated by police on Friday morning after a suspect fired multiple gunshots in or near a small apartment building.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the male suspect fired the shots for an unknown reason.

KPD says the suspect is still believed to be inside the apartment, and a perimeter has been established.

KPD says they do not believe anyone was struck by any gunfire.

Multiple officers and unites are on scene.

Previous Story

Police are currently investigating a report of shots fired in Kingsport close to Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are currently investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Lovedale Drive.





KPD said in a release that officers responded to the report at 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant is currently at the scene of the investigation.

Lovedale Drive is connected to Jackson Street, putting it in close proximity to Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

KPD is asking the public to avoid Lovedale Drive completely and also avoid the section of Clinchfield Street from Center Street to Stone Drive.

KPD also said in the release that some adjacent roadways are closed for safety.

According to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, Kingsport City Schools were aware of the police presence, but they were unaware of the nature of the report.

Traffic has been adjusted on Jackson Street near the school.

There is no lockdown at the school at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

