Kingsport police investigating ‘possible shooting’ on Alderwood Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are on the scene of a “possible shooting” in Kingsport.

The Kingsport Police Department has responded to a home on Alderwood Drive.

That’s near the intersection of John B. Dennis Highway and Fort Henry Drive.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Kingsport police are expected to release more information soon.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

