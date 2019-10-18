Kingsport police investigating shooting near New Beason Well Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

The Kingsport Police Department has responded to the area of Stone Drive and New Beason Well Road.

A KPD officer says officers were on a traffic stop following a car crash when a man in a pickup truck approached and said he had been shot at a nearby apartment complex.

The man was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center and then flown to Johnson City Medical Center according to police.

Police say the man was injured in his chest area.

