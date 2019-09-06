Kingsport police investigating fatal crash on Clinchfield Street

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Clinchfield Street and Holston Valley Drive on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. according to the Kingsport Police Department.

Kingsport police say a 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling on Holston Valley Drive when the driver failed to yield at the intersection with Clinchfield Street. The van was then struck by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on Clinchfield, causing the van to roll over and come to rest on its top.

The driver of the van, 73-year-old John Owen Davenport of Gate City, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jeep sustained possible injuries according to KPD.

The crash remains under investigation.