KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting of a man.

According to KPD, officers were called to the Reedy Pointe Apartments on Robertson Street about 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers found a 35-year old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police told News Channel 11 that the victim was taken to an area medical facility by Sullivan County EMS for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.