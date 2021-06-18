Kingsport police investigating early morning gunfire on Dale Street

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kingsport Police Department KPD_1530219928786.jpg.jpg

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after shots were fired early Friday morning on Dale Street.

The Kingsport Police Department says at least four residences and three vehicles were struck by gunfire around 2:20 a.m. in the 800 and 900 blocks of Dale Street. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle that was described as a white sport utility vehicle with black trim and a spare tire on the back.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle involved is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss