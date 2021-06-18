Kingsport police investigating early morning gunfire on Dale Street

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after shots were fired early Friday morning on Dale Street.

The Kingsport Police Department says at least four residences and three vehicles were struck by gunfire around 2:20 a.m. in the 800 and 900 blocks of Dale Street. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle that was described as a white sport utility vehicle with black trim and a spare tire on the back.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle involved is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.