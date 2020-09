KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a crash that reportedly involved a pedestrian.

According to the police department, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue around 8:22 p.m.

Police say no further information is available on the pedestrian’s condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.