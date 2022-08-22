KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pedestrian was injured after a crash on Lynn Garden Drive Monday.

According to Tom Patton, public information officer of the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), the crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive.

A pedestrian was involved in a “motor vehicle collision,” Patton said. The pedestrian was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

As of 2:33 p.m., the crash was under investigation and few details were available.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates online and on-air as they become available.