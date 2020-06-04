Kingsport Police investigate after reports of shots fired at Tri-Cities crossing business

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department searched for shell casings after a shots fired call was reported at a Tri-Cities Crossing business.

According to a report from KPD, officers arrived at the business at 2:32 a.m. on Thursday and found two people beside a truck in the parking lot.

The victims told officers they had been sitting on the tail gate of the truck when they heard two shots.

The victims also said it sounded like a projectile went over their heads, and the shots sounded like they were coming from the north end of the building, according to the report.

Officers held the door to the building open so everyone present could get inside, and they checked the north end of the building.

KPD reports they were not able to see anything around the building, and units checked Interstate 26 for suspects and empty shell casings.

The report says that search did not reveal anything, and an additional drone search also yielded no results.