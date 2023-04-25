KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) unveiled the installation of Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading Cameras throughout the city on Tuesday.

According to a release from the KPD, their agency is the first in Northeast Tennessee to implement this kind of technology.

The cameras, which are already installed and fully operational, work to identify vehicles of interest to the KPD in real time, according to the release. Vehicles of interest could include wanted fugitives, stolen cars or even missing people, according to the KPD.

The cameras capture visual evidence, including a vehicle’s make and model, color, license plate and even unique features like dents or stickers. The cameras then take the visual evidence gathered and send it back to the KPD with the location, date, time and frequency of the vehicle included, the release said.

“Flock Safety Cameras are another tool in our crime-fighting toolbox to assist us with deterring and solving crimes and apprehending criminals,” said KPD Chief of Police Dale Phipps.

“We are extremely proud to be the first law enforcement agency in the Northeast Tennessee region to offer this incredible service to the citizens whom we are sworn to protect and serve. Having this technology at our disposal will help make Kingsport an even safer place than it already is to live, work, and raise our families.”

According to the release, Flock Saftey reports an average of 120 alerts per hour across its nationwide network of cameras. Communities utilizing the Flock Safety network have reported “significant” reductions in crime and improvement in the recovery of stolen property, the release said. The KPD said these cameras are already installed and functioning across their jurisdiction.