Kingsport Police identify suspect in Monday night standoff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) released the identity of a man who was arrested following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement Monday afternoon.

Carl E. Cleek, 69, was charged with reckless endangerment after KPD, a SWAT team and BOMB team breached the house when hours of negotiation attempts failed.

According to a police report, the law enforcement team entered through “the exterior windows, introduced gas, and pepper and then ultimately the SWAT Team made a dynamic entry taking Carl Cleek into custody.”

The standoff ensued after KPD officers responded to the house due to reports of a domestic disturbance.

The report said when police arrived and tried to talk to Cleek near the front door, they were met with cursing and were told to leave. That’s when, according to police, a woman ran from the house and told police Cleek had fired a gun inside the home.

The woman told officers another person was still inside.

Police circled the back and reportedly convinced the other person to escape through the rear door to safety. The second person out of the home told officers that Cleek was drunk and under the influence of narcotics and had shot at him with a gun, the report said.

First responders then evacuated neighbors for the following hours while attempting to negotiate with Cleek to exit the house.

Once he was in custody, EMS evaluated Cleek, who refused treatment.

KPD transported Cleek to the Kingsport City Jail. The department continues to investigate the incident.

No further details have been released as of Tuesday afternoon.