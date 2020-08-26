Kingsport Police: Help sought locating missing 69-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old man.

According to a release from KPD, Charles D. Roberts was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon by a family member who said he had not been seen or heard from since Friday, August 21.

KPD does not suspect foul play as of Wednesday morning, but the department is making every effort to find Roberts due to his medical history, age and health.

Roberts is 6’3″ and weighs about 154 pounds, according to KPD.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Roberts is possibly traveling in a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra with the Tennessee registration 6D0723.

Anyone who sees either Roberts or the vehicle or may have information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.