KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders went head to head in Kingsport Friday to see which department could bring in the most blood donations.

The Kingsport Fire and Police Departments engaged in the Battle of the Badges at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. The friendly competition between officers and firefighters aimed to bring in as many donors for Marsh Regional Blood Center as possible.

“Our local first responders are battling it out to see who can recruit the most blood donors,” said Steffanie Sukel, the director of Marsh Regional Blood Center. “So these guys help our community every day, and they’re taking it a step further today and helping recruit blood donors.”

Each donor gave credit to either the police or fire department. The winning agency earned bragging rights.

“So today our goal is 100 donors,” Sukel said. “We would love to see more than that. We need about 150 every day. So if you know, if you haven’t been affected by a family member or friend that needs blood, sometimes you don’t think about coming out to donate blood, but the need never stops.”

Sukel said the summer months are exceptionally difficult on Marsh’s blood stores due to heightened travel, which results in smaller turnout to donation events. Marsh is in need of all blood types, and all blood donated to Marsh stays in the Tri-Cities region.