Kingsport Police Dept. to host community drug take-back event April 24

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in National Drug Take-Back Day with a community event this weekend.

According to a release from K.P.D., the community drug take-back event will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Any leftover, expired or unwanted medication can be brought to the parking lot in front of Dobyns-Bennett High School. K.P.D. will safely dispose of the medications.

The drug take-back event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, K.P.D. and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.

The event is open to the public and serves as an opportunity to properly clear out medicine cabinets.

“While the DEA does recognize these two annual days, at the Kingsport Police Department, we like to think of every day as Drug Take-Back Day,” the release reads. “K.P.D. has been participating in drug take-back initiatives since 2010 and installed a permanent drug collection box in the lobby of the Kingsport Justice Center, located at 200 Shelby Street in Downtown Kingsport, in 2012.”

K.P.D.’s drug collection box is available at all hours, every day of the year.

As of April 19, K.P.D. reports the department has safely incinerated more than 16,000 pounds of leftover, unwanted or expired medications.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration’s initiative, click here.