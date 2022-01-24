KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is currently seeking potential candidates to join their team.

According to a release from the KPD, applicants have until Feb. 6 to apply. The KPD is expected to hire “several” individuals in the role of Police Officer.

Following the Feb. 6 deadline, all applicants will receive a confirmation email regarding instructions and information critical to the position, such as physical agility evaluation, interview process and outlined general expectations.

After completing the required criteria, applicants will be judged based on their physical and interview testing scores.

Successful candidates will then undergo a thorough background investigation prior to being hired with the agency, before participating in the department’s academy training.

The starting salary is set at $16.98 per hour; however, qualified officers will be eligible for compensation and salary adjustments.

Visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kingsport to apply for the position.