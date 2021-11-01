Kingsport Police Dept. launches ‘No Shave November’ to fundraise for cancer research

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Don’t be surprised to see police in Kingsport this November sporting some stubble — it’s all for a good cause.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the campaign is an effort to raise money for cancer research to find a cure.

Officers pay the department at least a $35 donation and keep their beards neatly groomed to participate in the month-long event. Cash donations must be in-person, and check donations can be hand-delivered or mailed.

Checks should be written to “KPD Employee Fund” with “No Shave November” written in the memo line.

Mailed checks must be received by Dec. 1 and sent to 200 Shelby St.

All funds raised through the campaign will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“While any and all cancer research and treatments are incredibly worthwhile, it causes me great pause when I think of a small child or an infant having to fight this dreaded disease; I truly hope that each of you consider making a contribution to this worthy cause,” said Police Chief Dale Phipps. “We want to express our sincere appreciation to all employees, citizens, and our community partner Holston Medical Group for their generous support toward this campaign.”

A release from the department added that Holston Valley Medical Group agreed to match donations up to $5,000.