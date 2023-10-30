KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of the spookiest day of the year, the Kingsport Fire Department has provided the following tips to ensure festivities are fun and safe for the whole family.

Fire Safety

Use glow sticks or battery-operated candles for decorations

Stay away from long-trailing fabric costumes

Give children flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as a part of their costume

Keep decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, like light bulbs or heaters

Keep exits and escape routes clear of decorations

Walking

Cross the street at corners and use traffic signals/crosswalks

Look left and right when crossing

Put election devices down

Always walk on sidewalks or paths

If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic far to the left

Watch for turning or backing up cars

Join kids under 12 years old for trick-or-treating

Tell children to stick to familiar, well-lit areas or stay in groups to trick-or-treat

Costumes

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers

Use light colors if possible

Opt for face paint and makeup instead of masks that can obstruct vision

Make sure a costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls

Driving

Slow down, be alert in residential neighborhoods

Take extra time to watch for kids at intersections, medians and curbs

Enter and exit driveways and alleyways slowly

Avoid distractions, like a cell phone, while in your car

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Treats

Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home

Eat a snack before, to avoid eating a treat before it has been inspected

Check for food allergies

Don’t accept candy that isn’t commercially wrapped

Remove choking hazards, like gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from bags

Search candy for signs of tampering, such as unusual appearance, discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in the wrappers

