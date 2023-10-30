KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of the spookiest day of the year, the Kingsport Fire Department has provided the following tips to ensure festivities are fun and safe for the whole family.
Fire Safety
- Use glow sticks or battery-operated candles for decorations
- Stay away from long-trailing fabric costumes
- Give children flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as a part of their costume
- Keep decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, like light bulbs or heaters
- Keep exits and escape routes clear of decorations
Walking
- Cross the street at corners and use traffic signals/crosswalks
- Look left and right when crossing
- Put election devices down
- Always walk on sidewalks or paths
- If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic far to the left
- Watch for turning or backing up cars
- Join kids under 12 years old for trick-or-treating
- Tell children to stick to familiar, well-lit areas or stay in groups to trick-or-treat
Costumes
- Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers
- Use light colors if possible
- Opt for face paint and makeup instead of masks that can obstruct vision
- Make sure a costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls
Driving
- Slow down, be alert in residential neighborhoods
- Take extra time to watch for kids at intersections, medians and curbs
- Enter and exit driveways and alleyways slowly
- Avoid distractions, like a cell phone, while in your car
- Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Treats
- Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home
- Eat a snack before, to avoid eating a treat before it has been inspected
- Check for food allergies
- Don’t accept candy that isn’t commercially wrapped
- Remove choking hazards, like gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from bags
- Search candy for signs of tampering, such as unusual appearance, discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in the wrappers
For more information on Halloween safety, click here.