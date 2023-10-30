KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of the spookiest day of the year, the Kingsport Fire Department has provided the following tips to ensure festivities are fun and safe for the whole family.

Fire Safety

  • Use glow sticks or battery-operated candles for decorations
  • Stay away from long-trailing fabric costumes
  • Give children flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as a part of their costume
  • Keep decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, like light bulbs or heaters
  • Keep exits and escape routes clear of decorations

Walking

  • Cross the street at corners and use traffic signals/crosswalks
  • Look left and right when crossing
  • Put election devices down
  • Always walk on sidewalks or paths
  • If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic far to the left
  • Watch for turning or backing up cars
  • Join kids under 12 years old for trick-or-treating
  • Tell children to stick to familiar, well-lit areas or stay in groups to trick-or-treat

Costumes

  • Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers
  • Use light colors if possible
  • Opt for face paint and makeup instead of masks that can obstruct vision
  • Make sure a costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls

Driving

  • Slow down, be alert in residential neighborhoods
  • Take extra time to watch for kids at intersections, medians and curbs
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleyways slowly
  • Avoid distractions, like a cell phone, while in your car
  • Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Treats

  • Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home
  • Eat a snack before, to avoid eating a treat before it has been inspected
  • Check for food allergies
  • Don’t accept candy that isn’t commercially wrapped
  • Remove choking hazards, like gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from bags
  • Search candy for signs of tampering, such as unusual appearance, discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in the wrappers

For more information on Halloween safety, click here.