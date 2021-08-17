Kingsport Police Department joins initiative to keep roadways free of drunk drivers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is one of a handful of local Tennessee agencies partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s (THSO) Booze It and Lose It campaign.

According to a release from KPD, the program aims to keep Tennessee roadways and drivers safe from those who get behind the wheel while under the influence.

From August 18 until Sept. 6, Kingsport police will increase impaired driving enforcement.

The repercussions of a single DUI charge in Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and more.

The THSO provided grant funding to KPD’s enforcement efforts throughout the initiative.

