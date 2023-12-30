KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a shooting and subsequent death that took place Friday night.

According to a release from the KPD, officers responded to an address on Harrison Avenue amid reports that a vehicle had possibly struck a pedestrian at around 8:30 p.m. Police located a male subject who had reportedly been involved in an altercation.

Police discovered a female subject had just left the scene in a vehicle, and the release states that “further investigation revealed the female was armed and had shot at the male.” The KPD said the male experienced a superficial wound as a result.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Bell Ridge Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the release. The driver reportedly refused to stop, and police began pursuing the vehicle into Weber City, Virginia, where it came to a stop in front of the Price Less Foods grocery store.

The release states that “officers secured the vehicle and located the female driver deceased inside.” No additional details regarding the female’s death were provided by police.

Along with the KPD, the Weber City Police Dept., Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene. The release said the investigation remains ongoing by the KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The KPD said since the investigation is in the early stages and no more details were immediately available to release. The identity of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin are notified, according to police.