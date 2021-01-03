Kingsport Police Department hosting virtual career fair Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) will host a virtual career fair on Monday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

KPD encourages anyone interested in launching a career in law enforcement to join the Zoom meeting with the following information:

Meeting ID: 868 2614 3916

Passcode: 322740

Those who aren’t able to participate in the virtual meeting should call KPD at 423-343-9805 or 423-229-9433.

KPD has several openings and is accepting applications until Jan. 10, 2021.

