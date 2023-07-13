KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department has ceased posting updates and alerts to its Twitter account, the department announced on Thursday.

According to a release from the KPD, the decision is due to Twitter implementing a new fee for auto-posting.

“KPD previously auto-posted all News Releases and Traffic Alerts to the KPD Twitter feed. Unfortunately, however, due to a new fee structure, Twitter has recently implemented for auto-posting, it has become cost prohibitive to continue this practice,” said the department.

News releases, traffic alerts and daily media reports will now be consolidated on the KPD’s website under “The Latest” heading.

“Citizens and the media can check this page periodically to stay informed, or for more timely notification, clicking “View More” will give them an opportunity to enter their email address to subscribe in order to receive all future posts directly to their inbox,” stated the release.

News releases will still auto-post to the KPD’s Facebook page.