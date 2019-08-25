Kingsport police continue to seek man reported missing in May, last seen in 2018

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police officers need your help finding a man that’s been reported missing since last year.

A spokesperson with the Kingsport Police Department says Ronnie Herring was reported missing May 22 by his sister. She says no one has heard from him since December 2018.

The case has remained active, but police say all leads have been exhausted.

Herring is 47 years old, around 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 423-246-9111.