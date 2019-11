KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department has reissued their search for a missing juvenile.

According to KPD, 16-year-old Lee Troupe was reported missing on October 4 and last seen by family two days prior to that.

Troupe had reportedly left his home at 8:00 AM on October 2 and never returned.

Foul play is not suspected, but detectives are asking for the public’s aid in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429.