Kingsport Police: Avoid section of Fort Henry Drive due to serious crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Fort Henry Drive due to a “serious crash.”

The Kingsport Police Department is reporting traffic congestion near the crash scene at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Randolph Street, near Woodstone Deli.

“Area motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being to prevent further traffic congestion and allow for a safe investigation of the crash, treatment and transportation of the injured, and removal of involved vehicles and associated debris,” KPD said in a release.

No other details about the crash were released, but the police department says more information will be posted at a later time.